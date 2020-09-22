Gov. Cooper, NCDHHS Secretary: Effective Oct. 2 large outdoor venues will be permitted to open at 7% capacity

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response at the NC Emergency Operations Center, Friday April 17, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper responded Friday to President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy by stressing that the state needs the federal government’s help obtaining supplies to ramp up COVID-19 testing. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper and NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that effective October 2, large outdoor venues would be permitted to open at 7% capacity with key safety precautions in place.

The announcement was made today so these locations could begin putting safety measures in place in order to operate.

Large entertainment venues are those that can seat over 10,000.

“We will continue analyzing our data and indicators as we determine how to move forward safely in other areas that may be included in the new order on October 2nd. In it, we hope to ease some other restrictions, while still keeping safety protocols like masks, social distancing, and mass gathering limits in place,” said Governor Cooper.

State and public health officials will continue watching the key COVID-19 trends over the next week to determine if any further restrictions can be eased when the current Executive Order expires October 2 at 5 pm.