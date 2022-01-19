Gov. Cooper, NCDOT hold transportation summit aiming to improve on state safety, cleaner energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday was the first day of North Carolina’s Department of Transportation’s state summit.

Industry leaders came together to discuss what the future will look like on the state’s roads. Topics included clean energy, safety and creating more diversity in the workforce.

Gov. Roy Cooper was one of the main speakers at the two-day convention and continued his push toward clean energy, saying it’ll make a big difference in the state’s economy.

“A clean energy economy, including clean transportation, will create thousands of new, good-paying jobs,” he said on stage.

In early January, Cooper signed an executive order setting a goal for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-percent by 2030 while increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles to at least 1.25 million by the same year.

The summit wraps up Thursday with state lawmakers participating in a roundtable discussion.