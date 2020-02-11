Live Now
Gov. Cooper: North Carolinians should remain alert for flash flooding as rain continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) “Everyone should stay alert to changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather and flood warnings,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed on extremely wet roads and to avoid driving through flooded areas, where roads may be washed out.

Information on current and predicted flooding is available online from the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network (FIMAN) website at fiman.nc.gov.

The site can also alert you when flooding is expected to occur in your area.

The ReadyNC.org website provides information on personal and family emergency preparedness as well as real-time information on power outagesevacuation orders and shelters that are open

