Gov. Cooper orders lowering of flags in honor of fallen Fort Bragg Soldiers

North Carolina

WNCT

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday, March 20 in honor of fallen soldiers who were stationed at Fort Bragg.

  • Private Jamie Wyatt Boger, a US Army Special Forces Candidate who attended Fort Bragg’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School as a student before his assignment to the Special Warfare Medical Group in October 2019 (Date of Death: March 16, 2020)
  • Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro, a US Army Paratrooper assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division (Date of Death: February 23, 2020) 
  • Private 2nd Class Caleb Smither, a US Army Paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division (Date of Death: January 21, 2020)
  • Master Sergeant Nathan Goodman, a US Army Special Operations Command Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Date of Death: January 14, 2020) 

In tribute, flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on March 27.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

