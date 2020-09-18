Gov. Cooper orders lowering of NC flags to half-staff in honor of Henderson County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Hendrix

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday, September 18 until sunset on Saturday, September 19 in honor of Henderson County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Hendrix who died in the line of duty on September 10, 2020.

An eight-year veteran of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Hendrix was working at the rank of detective serving as a uniformed investigator.

Also a veteran of the US Marines, Deputy Hendrix served on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and was a field training officer.

Services for Deputy Hendrix will be held today at the Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“Kristin and I are praying for Ryan Hendrix, who died while trying to keep his community safe. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. and the entire community.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.