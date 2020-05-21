Gov. Cooper orders lowering of NC flags to half-staff in honor of NC Civil Rights Activist Andrea Harris

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, May 21 until sunset Saturday, May 23 in honor of North Carolina Civil Rights Activist, Andrea Harris, who was a trailblazer for historically underutilized businesses.

Harris passed away on Wednesday.

A graduate of Bennett College, Harris became one of the youngest community agency directors in the nation, helping fight poverty across three rural North Carolina communities.

She co-founded the NC Institute of Minority Economic Development in 1986 and located in the heart of Durham, the Institute supports minority and women-owned businesses.

In 2017, Harris was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to serve on the state’s Advisory Council for Historically Underutilized Businesses.

Statement from Governor Cooper:

“Andrea Harris was a trailblazer who never stopped fighting for social and racial equity in our state. When doors were intentionally shut, she broke through for women and minority-owned businesses to succeed, modeled excellence in advocacy, and mentored scores of freedom fighters. She left an indelible impact on North Carolina’s business and African American communities, and she will be missed. Kristin and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to her friends and loved ones.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.