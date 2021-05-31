Gov. Cooper orders lowering of the US and NC flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 31 until 12 noon in honor of Memorial Day.

Statement from Governor Cooper:

“I am profoundly grateful for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our country and our freedom. I salute them, their families, their friends, and their comrades in arms as we take this day to reflect upon and appreciate their ultimate sacrifice for all of us.” Read Governor Cooper’s Memorial Day proclamation here.



Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.



