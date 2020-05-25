Gov. Cooper orders lowering of the US and NC flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) In tribute to armed services personnel, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 25 until 12 noon in honor of Memorial Day.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“This is Memorial Day Weekend, and it’s an important opportunity to honor our men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s time to reflect on their contributions and show gratitude to their families. I’m grateful for these heroes who gave everything for our country.”

The Memorial Day proclamation can be viewed here.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.