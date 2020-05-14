Gov. Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff in Honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15 in observance of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

This day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty.

Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement:

“The men and women we remember today gave their lives to protect ours. Because of that we can never properly thank these brave officers. But we can honor their lives and their memories by pausing to reflect on their contributions.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.