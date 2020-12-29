Gov. Cooper orders NC flags to half staff in honor of former NC State Senator Marc Basnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday, December 29, 2020, until sunset on Friday, January 1, 2021, in honor of former NC State Senator Marc Basnight, who passed away on Monday.

Basnight was considered North Carolina’s longest-serving member of the legislature, having served in the Senate 18 years, and as the Senate president pro tem from 1993 to 2010, retiring just before the 2011 term began.

He was a native of Manteo, NC, and represented the Outerbanks’ 1st District, including Beaufort, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Pasquotank, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment, and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline, and the whole family.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.