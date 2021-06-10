Gov. Cooper planning cash lottery for those vaccinated in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper will likely announce a cash drawing for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Cooper is scheduled to speak Thursday and will announce the lottery incentive, a source confirmed to CBS 17.

The exact details of the lottery are being worked out but anyone in the state would be eligible, the source said.

The lottery would follow what states like California, Ohio, and New Mexico.

Vaccinated residents who register on New Mexico’s “Vax 2 the Max” portal can win prizes from a pool totaling $10 million that includes a $5 million grand prize, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced.

Ohio and California are also offering lotteries that have shown some success in boosting vaccination rates. California previously offered the largest single prize of $ 1.5 million from a total lottery pool of $116 million.

