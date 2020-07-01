Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Gov. Cooper planning to delay announcement on how schools will operate in the fall

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper was set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools will open this coming school year, but that plan has since been delayed, according to the governor’s press office.

Cooper will still address media and North Carolinians in a daily briefing Wednesday but it will not include an update on schools.

School districts in the Triangle and across the state have been waiting for guidance from Cooper’s office.

Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV