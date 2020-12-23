RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
The details and language of the moratorium are forthcoming and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.
More information on the state’s extension will be shared as soon as possible, the governor’s office says.
- Gov. Cooper planning to extend evictions moratorium
- State investigating release of a million gallons of hog waste from lagoon failure in Jones County
- President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress
- Onslow County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in criminal investigation
- Pitt-Greenville airport officials announce American Airline flights are returning January 5th