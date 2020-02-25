Gov. Cooper proclaims Emergency Goalie David Ayres as Honorary North Carolinian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres an Honorary North Carolinian.

After goalies James Reimer and Petr Mrazek faced injuries that took them out of the game, David Ayres stepped up and helped the Hurricanes clinch a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ayres is a Zamboni driver and kidney transplant survivor from Canada.

He stopped eight of 10 shots to earn the win for the Hurricanes.

“David Ayres had so many astonished North Carolinians, including me, yelling with glee at our televisions Saturday night that we had to officially make him one of us, “ said Governor Cooper. “And we can’t forget our courageous Carolina Hurricanes players who scored the needed goals and left it all on the ice to protect their goalie and new best friend.”

Read the full proclamation below or click HERE.