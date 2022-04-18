RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has declared April 17 – 23 as National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to celebrate the important work volunteers do across the state and encourage more North Carolinians to volunteer.

“When we work together, we build a stronger state for all,” Cooper said. “I am grateful for all the volunteers across our state and encourage North Carolinians to spend time volunteering. Whether you’re donating to a local food bank, assisting with disaster recovery, giving blood or helping seniors, there are many ways to help out your community.”

VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor, promotes community service and volunteering across North Carolina. The agency has more information on volunteer opportunities across the state including volunteering onsite, outdoors, from home or virtually. Volunteer needs vary across the state from working at a local food bank to helping rebuild homes damaged by severe weather.

“National Volunteer Week celebrates the year-round impact of volunteers in our community. Volunteers are true change-makers: dedicating their efforts to causes they care about, including disaster recovery, covid response, food drives, and more,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “North Carolina is the great state we love because so many people volunteer their time and talents to serve their neighbors and communities.”

More than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers have contributed over 265 million hours of service in 2021, meaning 35% of North Carolinians volunteered last year. More than 30% of North Carolinians participated in local groups or organizations and over 50% of North Carolinians donated $25 or more to charities.

In 1974, National Volunteer Week was established by presidential proclamation to acknowledge and promote the value of community service across the country. National Volunteer Week has been federally celebrated each year since then as well as through many states across the country.

Visit VolunteerNC’s website to learn more about volunteer opportunities in the state.

Read the proclamation.