Gov. Cooper says ‘strong’ people wear face coverings as sign of compassion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From grocery stores to public transit, people are wearing masks more regularly in North Carolina.

“We need more people to wear masks,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This piece of protection may save your life or the lives of your loved ones.”

Cooper said they’re in the process of figuring out what a state mandate would look like for face coverings. He said they expect to make an announcement next week.

Starting Friday at 4 p.m., face masks will be required in Raleigh.

Mask mandates are also in effect in Durham County, Orange County, and starting Sunday, in Knightdale.

Masks are encouraged but not mandatory in Garner, Johnston County and Wake Forest.

“The message is [COVID-19] is out in our communities and we need to do everything we can to slow that spread,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with NCDHHS.

Most areas requiring masks are enforcing them with education rather than citations.

The town of Knightdale said law enforcement will encourage voluntary compliance from people.

“Regardless of whether it’s a law or a store requirement, wearing a face-covering when you are around other people slows the spread of the virus,” said Cooper. “We’ve got to remove the politics out of all of this. We’ve got to realize that strong people wear face coverings because it is a sign of compassion and that you actually care about people.”