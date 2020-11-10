Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order to extend Phase 3 until Dec. 4

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has signed an Executive Order to extend Phase 3 until December 4 at 5 p.m.

Governor Cooper also said that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people in an effort to drive down North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics.

Executive Order 176 will go into effect on Friday and will be in place through December 4.

The Order does not change the reduced capacity limits for certain businesses that have already been laid out.

For more on this, read the Frequently Asked Questions document.

Governor Cooper and NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also underscored the need for people to wear a mask anytime they gather with people outside of their immediate household.

