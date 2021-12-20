Gov. Cooper, state health leaders set to give a COVID-19 update Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 Task Force will give an update from Raleigh’s Emergency Operations Center Monday at 2 p.m.

North Carolinians have been keeping an eye on the infection rate, which state health officials say if it goes to 5 percent, then they’ll lift the mask mandate. Unfortunately, the data keeps trending in the wrong direction, going as high as 8.7 last week and currently stands at 7.9 in Mecklenburg County and 7.8 statewide.

The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in North Carolina was found in a student at UNC Charlotte earlier this month.

Booster shots are now available for anyone over the age of 16. Currently, 1,584 patients are hospitalized. 69% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Moderna says booster significantly raises level of antibodies to thwart COVID-19 omicron variant

On Monday Moderna said its booster offers protections against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron.