Gov. Cooper tests negative for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I have had no symptoms. I encourage anyone who has been in a crowd to get tested even if you have no symptoms,” Cooper said.

The governor was tested on Tuesday after he walked with protesters outside the Executive Mansion on June 1.

Gov. Roy Cooper outside the Executive Mansion on June 1, 2020.

Cooper’s announcement comes as the state reports a record high in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

As of Thursday morning, 812 people are hospitalized across the state with coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 39,481 lab-confirmed cases were reported by NCDHHS on Thursday – and increase of 1,310 from Wednesday.

Those cases stem from the 572,677 completed tests.

NCDHHS is attributing 1,064 deaths to the virus.