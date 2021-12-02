Gov. Cooper to join VP Kamala Harris at Charlotte CATS bus garage to tour electric vehicle operations Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans to join Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Charlotte CATS bus garage to tour electric vehicle operations and deliver remarks on job creation.

The tour will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) – Bus Garage located at 3145 S. Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Vice President Kamala is expected to deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the country’s infrastructure and create jobs in North Carolina.

Thursday’s schedule released from The White House:

At 9:20 AM , the Vice President will depart Washington, DC en route to Charlotte. The departure will be from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival will be at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport



At 11:20 AM , the Vice President will tour a public transit facility with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. This will be a tour at the Charlotte Area Transit System Bus and Light Rail Garage



At 11:55 AM , the Vice President will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and create jobs. Sec. Buttigieg will also deliver remarks