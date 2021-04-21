Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as latest executive order approaches expiration

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the state approaches the April 30 expiration date of the latest executive order.

Gov. Cooper’s latest executive order went into effect on March 25, easing many safety protocols for businesses across the state.

The order increased maximum occupancy limits in several areas.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, salons and personal care shops, were able to increase capacity to 100%.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms, pools and other recreation establishments were able to expand capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Face masks and social distancing mandates still remained in effect.

Cooper addressed lifting the mask mandate in March.

“We’ve been discussing that, and obviously we have just been working tirelessly to make sure as many people as we possibly can get vaccinated,” Cooper said.

The governor said the state will see fewer restrictions and a return to normalcy once as many people as possible receive their vaccine.

As of April 19, at least 37% of the total population in North Carolina had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, NCDHHS reported. 27.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Governor Cooper’s news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live on air and online.