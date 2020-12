Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as trends worsen; could new restrictions be on the way?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper and the coronavirus task force are set to provide an update on the state’s pandemic response on Tuesday as hospitalizations and cases continue to climb.

This afternoon’s news conference comes as COVID-19 trends continue to head in the wrong direction in North Carolina. New records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been set in the past week.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what the governor will say today, but Cooper hinted at possible new restrictions in a weekend tweet.

“We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death,” he tweeted.

As for the latest COVID-19 numbers, among the most concerning for state health officials is hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, 2,240 people are fighting the virus in hospitals across the state.

The percent positive rate for coronavirus tests now sits at 10.5. Health experts say the rate should consistently be at 5 percent or lower before states significantly ease any restrictions.

The two most recent updates provided by Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have focused on the vaccines that are soon coming to 11 medical facilities in the state.

If it all goes as planned, some Triangle hospitals hope to begin vaccinating health care workers next week.

In central North Carolina, Duke, UNC, and Cape Fear Valley are on the list. They have enough special freezers to store the vaccines in ultra-cold conditions necessary, but they need the go-ahead from both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they can start vaccinating anyone.

The first doses will go to workers in the health systems with the greatest risk of COVID exposure.

You can watch the coronavirus task force’s update live at 3 p.m. on CBS 17 or by clicking here.