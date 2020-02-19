Gov. Cooper warns of potentially hazardous winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As the current forecast shows the potential for snow to impact much of North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging the public to prepare.

“Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful,” said Gov. Cooper.

It is important to monitor local weather forecasts closely as the forecast becomes more refined in the coming hours.

Hazardous road conditions could impact the afternoon/evening commute Thursday as well as the morning commute Friday where higher snow accumulations occur.

Saturated soils, accumulating snowfall and breezy conditions could lead to possible power outages.

State transportation crews are making advanced preparations today. Salt stocks, supplies, and equipment, such as snowplows and salt spreaders, are ready to prepare and respond to snow and ice.

Emergency Management and State Highway Patrol staff and partner agencies also are preparing for inclement weather by adjusting schedules and coordinating resources.

Gov. Cooper and officials from Emergency Management urge you to be ready for the storm with these tips:

Keep enough non-perishable food in your home for three days.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal or operate grills indoors.

Monitor changing forecasts and weather conditions closely.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include an ice scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit, and road map.

For more information on how to prepare for winter storms, visit www.readync.org.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.DriveNC.gov