Gov. Roy Cooper Proclaims July as ‘Juror Appreciation Month’ in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

In a statement on Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed July as “Juror Appreciation Month” in the state of North Carolina.



According to the proclamation, the purpose of Juror Appreciation Month is to “recognize the importance of jury service to the community.”



Governor Cooper said, “Every day North Carolinians serve as jurors and selflessly perform one of the highest civic duties of the American justice system. Jurors help to ensure fairness, provide sound judgment, and make the best determination for their fellow peers.”

The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and Article I, Section 24 of the North Carolina Constitution, gives a person charged with a crime the right to a trial by a jury.

Gov. Cooper’s office said Juror Appreciation Month is an opportunity to educate the public and to help raise awareness of the importance of jury service, while expressing our appreciation to the many citizens who devote their time to the Judicial Branch and to our system of justice.

Juror Appreciation Month encourages and equips courts across the state to celebrate, but participation is voluntary.