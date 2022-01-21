Governor, state officials urge caution during winter weather

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and state officials are advising residents to not let their guard down, as the worst part of this winter storm is still to come later today and tomorrow.

“Roads will become more dangerous and power outages are still expected tonight in southeastern counties,” said Governor Cooper. “If you can, stay put and off the roads as that’s the best way to stay safe.”

Even though most of the state had a break in precipitation Friday morning, snow, sleet and freezing rain are forecast to resume later Friday and continue through Friday night.

Numerous vehicle crashes were reported on slick roads Friday morning. If you must drive, the State Highway Patrol advises significantly reducing your speed and increasing following distance. Be sure to clear ice and snow from your vehicle before traveling and keep some winter emergency supplies in your vehicle like a window scraper, jumper cables, blanket, and a shovel. An immediate towing policy is in effect for vehicles left empty on North Carolina’s highways during this storm.

More than 110 National Guard troops with more than 40 high clearance vehicles are staged at locations in eastern counties, prepared to assist where needed with transportation issues and debris clearance. Utility companies have crews ready to respond to the expected power outages, with power restoration efforts after last weekend’s storm complete.

Governor Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday, in advance of this second winter storm, to mobilize state resources and allow for the possibility of federal reimbursement for storm response expenses. The declaration also bans price gouging during this state of emergency. Complaints can be filed with the NC Attorney General’s office.

To keep safe during winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management advises residents and visitors to follow these tips: