Governor Cooper announces additional funding to connect more North Carolinians to high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Five new projects will expand high-speed internet access for residents in three rural counties, Governor Roy Cooper announced along with N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) and the Broadband Infrastructure Office (BIO).

The projects are made possible by more than $4 million in supplemental GREAT grant funding through the COVID-19 Recovery Act.

The projects are expected to connect 3,074 households and 191 businesses, agricultural operations and community anchor institutions in Columbus, Duplin and Graham counties to high-speed internet.

The COVID-19 Recovery Act allocated supplemental funding for eligible projects not initially funded through the GREAT Grant program.

“It’s critical that we get more North Carolinians connected to high-speed internet, especially during this pandemic. For residents of these three counties, these projects will help them access work, education and healthcare within and beyond their communities,” said Governor Cooper.

The news follows Governor Cooper’s announcement earlier this month of more than $12 million in 2019-2020 GREAT grants and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding to expand broadband infrastructure.

With the addition of these grants, a total of more than $16 million has been awarded this year to expand access in 11 Tier 1 county across the state through the GREAT grant program and the supplemental funding.

Five providers were awarded $4,234,312 for projects in the following three counties:

Applicants are scored based on three criteria: the number of households, businesses and agricultural operations they propose to serve; the average cost to serve those households; and the speeds offered.

Applicants receive higher awards for agreeing to provide higher speed service, defined as a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. All awards are contingent on final executed grant agreements with these broadband provider partners.