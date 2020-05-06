Governor Cooper announces his DRIVE Task Force to recommend education equity measures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to the DRIVE Task Force. Established through Executive Order 113, the task force is focused on improving equity and inclusion in education and will submit a report to the Governor with recommendations to reach that goal.

The task force is comprised of parents, educators, administrators, education advocates, representatives of state and local government, representatives from the University of North Carolina system and North Carolina Community College System, and employers with a presence in North Carolina.

The Hunt Institute, an affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy, will provide facilitation and research support for the task force.

“North Carolina is committed to living up to our responsibility to deliver a quality education to every student in every county,” said Governor Cooper. “This group of experts knows how to tackle the inequities across our state in order to ensure quality education.”

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Task Force to Develop a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education: