Governor Cooper announces packaging manufacturer to create 46 new jobs in Guilford County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) LLFlex, a leader in packaging materials and industrial laminate solutions, will create 46 new jobs in Guilford County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $7.6 million to locate a facility in High Point.

Governor Cooper said, ” Another manufacturing jobs announcement for High Point is good news for the Triad. Companies like LLFlex will continue to expand in our state because we prioritize our workforce and the skills needed to keep business on track.”

LLFlex is North America’s leading supplier of cigarette inner bundling material and custom-printed lamination for tobacco products.

“North Carolina’s educated, motivated workforce, business-friendly landscape, and prime geographic location made it the ideal locale for our newest facility, which is a culmination of our commitment to customer service, production excellence, and market share growth,” said Victor Dixon, CEO of LLFlex.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all new positions could reach $58,021.

The current average annual salary in Guilford County is $47,955.