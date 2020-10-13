Governor Cooper announces UPS will launch 592-job expansion in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) UPS, the multinational package delivery and supply-chain management company will undertake a significant expansion to its North Carolina presence with the addition of 592 jobs in Guilford and Alamance counties, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

The company plans to invest a total of $316.4 million at two sites over the coming four years.

“The pandemic highlights that supply chain management and delivery services are critical during a crisis. These two expansions are a bold investment that add up to hundreds of jobs and millions in investment across North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper.

UPS will expand its existing Greensboro hub with the addition of 141 new jobs and construct a new package car center at the N.C. Commerce Center in Graham, creating 451 jobs there.

New positions at both facilities will come with wages averaging $65,147 per year, creating a total annual payroll impact of $38.5 million for the region.

Overall wages in Alamance and Guilford counties average $41,611 and $49,002, respectively.

More information on the state’s economic tier designations is available here.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. led a collaborative effort to bring UPS’s expansion to North Carolina. Also partnering in the project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Alamance County, Guilford County, City of Greensboro, City of Graham, City of Mebane, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Alamance Chamber, High Point Economic Development Corporation, Guilford Community College, Guilford County Workforce Development Board and Duke Energy.