Governor Cooper Declares June 14 as Flag Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) By official proclamation, Governor Roy Cooper declared June 14, as Flag Day.

This national day of observance recognizes the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, and pays homage to this symbol of democracy and freedom that serves as a beacon for all Americans.

All North Carolinians are encouraged to display the US flag to honor our country, history, service members, and veterans of the US Armed Forces.

This year marks the 243rd anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777, a nationally observed event proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916.

In 1949, US Congress designated June 14 as National Flag Day, a day that also commemorates the birthday of the US Army.

The proclamation honoring Flag Day can be viewed here.