Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency to assist with repairs along NC Hwy. 12

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency to allow the state to access Federal Highway Funds for the costs associated with a coastal storm that forced the Nov. 7-9 closure of a portion N.C. Highway 12 on the Outer Banks.

“This state of emergency will help our Department of Transportation get federal funds to pay for the costs associated with this storm, including repairs to the dunes that protect the highway,” said Governor Cooper.

A coastal storm and high tides combined to bring heavy winds rain, significant flooding and ocean overwash, closing N.C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe.

The state has requested aid from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief program to address damages from the storm.

The State of Emergency is in effect for Dare and Hyde counties for 30 days, or the duration of the emergency, whichever is less.