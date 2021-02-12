Governor Cooper Honors North Carolina’s Black Health Leaders During Black History Month

RALEIGH: Today, Governor Roy Cooper recognized and honored North Carolina’s African American leaders and organizations in health and medicine for their contributions to heal and care for their communities.

“I am grateful for all of the African American leaders who have served our state through their efforts in health and medicine,” said Governor Cooper. “As we celebrate their achievements, we must acknowledge that North Carolina still has work to do to ensure equitable health systems for all North Carolinians.”

Governor Cooper proclaimed February as Black History Month in North Carolina at the beginning of this month.

In June 2020, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order 143 which established the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force. This Task Force is working to address the disparities in our health care and economic institutions for communities of color that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, Governor Cooper and top health officials have made equity a top priority. North Carolina has been recognized nationally for state efforts to track data about race and ethnicity in vaccinations and COVID-19 cases. North Carolina continues to reach out to communities of color with focused outreach and ensuring a portion of vaccines every week go to underserved communities.

This year’s honorees include: