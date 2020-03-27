Governor Cooper issues ‘Stay at Home’ order effective Monday at 5 p.m.

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered people in the state of North Carolina to stay at home for 30 days, until April 29 in another step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121 takes effect on March 30 at 5:00 p.m. and reduces the size of gatherings to 10 people.

The Order provides for essential businesses to continue to operate while prioritizing social distancing measures.

The Order has the force of law and will be enforced in all 100 counties statewide.

“To continue our aggressive battle against COVID-19, I have signed a Stay at Home Order for the entire state of North Carolina. Though it is difficult we must do this to slow the disease spread,” said Governor Cooper. “We need our medical system to be able to care for the friends and family we know will become seriously ill from the virus.”

The Governor noted today that three North Carolinians have died due to COVID-19 and the state has 763 confirmed cases of the virus in 60 counties.

North Carolina is now considered to have widespread transmission of the virus, which means people who have tested positive cannot trace where they were exposed to the virus.

The Order directs people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member.

Specifically, the order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to physically stay at least six feet apart from others.

“I know this order may lead to even more hardship and heartache. Although we are physically apart, we must take this step together in spirit,” Governor Cooper said.

The Governor’s full order is available HERE.