Governor Cooper offers reward for information on missing person in Sampson County

RALEIGH, N. C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of 61-year-old William Jimmy Graham.

On December 15, 2019, William Jimmy Graham was reported missing to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham was last seen at his residence located at 3250 Goldsboro Highway in Newton Grove on December 12, 2019.

Graham’s Gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, license plate FJD-8888, is also missing.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s office believe the disappearance is due to foul play and that Graham is the victim of a homicide, however, no information has been given about the location of Graham.

Anyone with about this case should contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.