Governor Cooper orders lowering Of NC flags to half-staff for day Of mourning to honor those who passed away from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Monday, June 1 through sunset for a Day of Mourning to honor those who passed away from COVID-19.

To date, 100,000 Americans including nearly 1,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As a tribute to these many individuals and their families, all North Carolinians are encouraged to honor June 1 as a Day of Mourning.

More than 100 leaders of faith-based organizations, including Christian, Jewish, and Muslim houses of worship from across the country are leading a national moment of silence on June 1 at 12 p.m. EST.

Local and state leaders throughout the nation are joining the call for silence including the National Governors Association and the United States Conference of Mayors.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities, and families in mourning. I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.