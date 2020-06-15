Governor Cooper proclaims Healthcare Heroes Day 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Cooper Proclaimed June 15, Healthcare Heroes Day to recognize the daily heroic sacrifices made by healthcare professionals, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of frontline heroes a special flag will be raised in front of the North Carolina State Capitol and will fly until July 15.

“I am so grateful to our healthcare heroes who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and save lives,” said Governor Cooper. “As this pandemic continues to grip our country, I am thankful for these North Carolinians who have answered the call to help others in need, and we can support them by doing our part in fighting this pandemic.”

Healthcare Heroes Day acknowledges the doctors, nurses, and other primary care providers; EMS workers and first responders; pharmacists; laboratory technicians; mental health professionals; and critical medical personnel and staff who face unprecedented challenges brought on COVID-19, including in our congregate living facilities.