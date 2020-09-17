Governor Cooper proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month September 15 – October 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper encourages North Carolinians to recognize the important contributions of the Latinx community in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This month is celebrated between September 15 and October 15 as seven Latin American nations celebrate their independence days.

During this month the histories, cultures, and contributions of this community will be recognized.

“I am proud that North Carolina is home to so many backgrounds of people in the Latinx community,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is a richer, more vibrant place thanks to countless contributions from generations of Hispanic and Latinx people.”

Governor Cooper established the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs to advise him on how his administration can empower and assist Hispanic/Latino North Carolinians through Executive Order No. 23, on October 5, 2017.

Read the Proclamation.