Governor Cooper proclaims March Women’s History Month 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he has proclaimed March Women’s History Month to honor the legacy of women whose visionary leadership has shaped the state of North Carolina and the nation.

Governor Cooper said, ” This month we take the time to celebrate strong women who have made our state stronger by their contributions.”

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Department of Administration have created various opportunities around the state to explore the contributions of extraordinary women and the impact on the state. Here are a few ways you can celebrate:

March 6. N.C. Museum of History, Raleigh. You Have to Start a Thing exhibit opening

March 6. HBA’s RTP Fourth Annual International Women’s Day

March 7- 21. Reed Gold Mine, Midland. More than a Woman

March 14. Mountain Gateway Museum, Old Fort. Mighty Mountain Women

March 14. Museum of the Cape Fear, Fayetteville. Hoop Skirts and Gunpowder: A Woman of the Fayetteville Arsenal.

March 17. CFW’s Annual Women’s History Month Celebration

March 21. Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, Sedalia. Charlotte Hawkins Brown Book Club. “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”

The month of March. She Changed the World Traveling Exhibit (various locations)

The month of March. Historic Stagville, Durham. Stories of Stagville Women Tours.

This year celebrates the 57th year of the North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement.

The Council reports to both the governor and the General Assembly to discuss issues impacting North Carolina women.

A Women’s History Month celebration will be held later this month to acknowledge to accomplishments of past and present women in North Carolina.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, appointed by Governor Cooper as the first black woman to serve as on the North Carolina Supreme Court, will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s History Month celebration.

For more information on Women’s history month and statewide programming HERE.