Governor Cooper proclaims North Carolina Manufacturing Week

Read the 2021 proclamation

Raleigh, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper has declared it North Carolina Manufacturing Week. With the largest workforce in the Southeast, manufacturing remains essential to the success of every sector of our state’s economy as manufacturing operations continue amid the global pandemic.

Governor Cooper leads the fifth largest manufacturing economy in the United States with North Carolina’s manufacturers contributing $107.1 billion to our gross domestic product. Studies show that for every $1.00 spent in manufacturing, $1.84 is generated for North Carolina’s economy.

“Providing 19.5% of our gross state product, we celebrate North Carolina manufacturers and their contributions to our economy,” said Governor Cooper. “From life-saving treatments and medical supplies to personal jets and agricultural equipment, North Carolina-made products are making tremendous impacts on the world.”

Last year, 95% of North Carolina’s $26.9 billion exports were manufactured goods spanning pharmaceuticals, chemicals, aviation components, and meat products and packaging. With more than 8,800 new jobs and investments totaling more than $4.1 billion, 66% of economic development projects announced in 2020 were manufacturing projects.

Since Governor Cooper took office, North Carolina has added 34,000 manufacturing jobs and more than $13 billion in investment, with a manufacturing workforce that reached more than 472,000 before the pandemic. Today, more than 459,000 North Carolinians are employed by 10,250 North Carolina manufacturers.

“North Carolina’s economy is deeply rooted in manufacturing,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our success and post-pandemic recovery are not possible without the talented workforce that supports our diverse manufacturing sector. To continue this legacy, our First in Talent plan prioritizes education and workforce training to help North Carolina manufacturers meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 has been heavily supported by the manufacturers that are producing and donating Personal Protective Equipment and testing kits, as well as bio manufacturers that are providing resources, research and development of treatments, and detection tools to combat the pandemic.

For more information about Manufacturing Week, including a copy of Governor Cooper’s proclamation, click here.