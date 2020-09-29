Governor Cooper proclaims North Carolina Manufacturing Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper noted that manufacturing remains essential to the success of every sector of our state’s economy as he proclaimed September 27 – October 3, 2020, as Manufacturing Week in North Carolina.

As the state’s CEO, Governor Cooper leads the seventh largest manufacturing economy in the United States with North Carolina’s manufacturers contributing $100.1 billion to our gross domestic product.

Studies show that for every $1.00 spent in manufacturing, $1.82 is generated for North Carolina’s economy.

“North Carolina manufacturers produce 17% of our gross state product,” said Governor Cooper. “During this week we celebrate the contributions of manufacturers in our state as well as our manufacturing sector research initiatives and workforce development programs.”

North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 is heavily supported by the manufacturers that are producing and donating Personal Protective Equipment and testing kits, as well as bio manufacturers that are providing resources, research and development treatments, and detection tools to combat the pandemic.

For more information about Manufacturing Week, including a copy of Governor Cooper’s proclamation, click here.