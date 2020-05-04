Governor Cooper proclaims Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed May 4 – May 8 Teacher Appreciation Week in North Carolina to recognize the significant impact teachers make on the children and the state’s future.

The Governor also released a video thanking teachers for their work this school year, particularly in how they’ve adapted to remote learning during COVID-19.

“Teachers have always been my heroes, and it’s important to pause to recognize our educators for everything they do,” Gov. Cooper said. “Teachers go the extra mile for their students under normal circumstances, and now during this pandemic they are running a marathon to educate and support their students in these unprecedented times.”

Governor Cooper is working with education leaders and public health officials to develop safety guidelines for schools to follow when classes are able to convene in person.

These guidelines will be designed to protect everyone in the school community, especially at-risk teachers and students.

The Governor joined other state leaders in setting a goal to have two million North Carolinians earn a post-secondary degree or credentials by 2030.