Governor Cooper signs Executive Order to move N.C. into Phase 1 of easing restrictions

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has signed Executive Order to move North Carolina into Phase 1 of easing restrictions. The order begins on Friday at 5 pm.

North Carolina’s Stay At Home order will remain in place. But it will be modified to allow for more reasons for people to leave home and to allow for more commercial activity.

Businesses that were specifically closed in the last order will remain closed such as salons, barbers, theaters, bars, gyms & pools.

Restaurants will continue to be open for takeout or delivery only. These businesses will have the opportunity to open and do more in Phase 2.

Gatherings in this order are still limited to 10 people, but people will be able to socialize with friends as long as they are outdoors and they are socially distanced.

In Phase 1, people are still encouraged to telework when possible.

This order is set to expire on May 22, but if officials notice indicators are not in the right place, they’ll extend Phase 1 longer than two weeks.