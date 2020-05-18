Governor Cooper urges caution at coast as Arthur approaches North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper is urging people along the North Carolina coast to pay close attention to Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the year.

Overnight Tropical Depression One developed into Tropical Storm Arthur and is forecast to pass near the North Carolina coast on Monday.

The greatest impacts are expected along the Outer Banks, where gusty winds and 1-3 inches of rain are possible.

Heavy surf, life-threatening rip currents, and dangerous marine conditions will continue Sunday and Monday along the entire coast.

“Everyone in our coastal areas should remain aware and cautious as Arthur brushes our coast on Monday,” said Governor Cooper. “Pay close attention to the forecast and don’t take chances in dangerous surf.”

The state’s preparedness website, ReadyNC.org, contains what you need to know to assemble a family emergency kit and prepare a family emergency plan.

This year, with the threat of the COVID-19 virus, be sure to include items in your emergency kit to keep your family healthy, like sanitizing wipes, masks, and hand sanitizer.

When considering your evacuation plan for this hurricane season, it’s better to plan to stay inland with a family member or friend, or at a hotel, instead of at an emergency shelter.