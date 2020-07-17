Governor Cooper urges congress to pass additional state support for Coronavirus response

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to the North Carolina Congressional Delegation asking for their continued support addressing the critical needs of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cooper called on the delegation to help North Carolina accomplish a complete recovery while addressing health care needs.

“The actions you take in the next few weeks are vital to our ability to emerge from this crisis and restore economic prosperity. We cannot beat this crisis if we do not ensure our economy can survive the duration of the virus, and we will not beat the virus if we do not follow best public health guidance and properly resource and implement robust testing, contact tracing and isolation capabilities required for an effective recovery strategy,” wrote Governor Cooper in the letter.

The letter asks Congress to direct federal funds be specifically allocated to the state, county, and municipal governments to ensure that they each receive direct funds to aid in their recovery.

The Governor’s letter urges Congress to allow flexibility in both current and prospective federal funds to ensure that dollars can be spent for revenue replacement and other critical needs.

This week, Governor Cooper announced that North Carolina schools would open on a limited basis giving parents and school districts the option to select remote learning.

North Carolina school children need access to high-speed internet and nutrition for in-person and distance learning students.

The letter also urges Congress to take measures to ensure that K-12 schools, community colleges, and universities have the funds they need to purchase cleaning supplies, provide PPE, and other materials needed for health and safety.

Governor Cooper also requested a temporary increase in the Federal Medical Assistance Program (FMAP) to 12% until at least September 30, 2021, to allow the state to address the COVID-19 related demands on our healthcare system and provide flexibility with other available funds.

Read Governor Cooper’s letter.