Governor Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare, practice for severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper declared March 1 through March 7 Weather Preparedness Week an urges North Carolinians to prepare and practice safety plans in case severe weather strikes.

North Carolina is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state and while severe weather can occur at any time of year, spring is the most active season.

Governor Cooper said. ” Now is the time to prepare for the severe weather that often comes in the spring. Know the risks, stay alert to weather reports and most importantly, have a family emergency plan in place to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills Wednesday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. to practice their emergency plans.

Test messages will be broadcast on radio and TV via the Emergency Alert System and over National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios.

“Participating in the tornado drill is a great way to practice what to do when severe weather strikes,” Governor Cooper said.

Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips: