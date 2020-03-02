Governor Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare, practice for severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper declared March 1 through March 7 Weather Preparedness Week an urges North Carolinians to prepare and practice safety plans in case severe weather strikes.
North Carolina is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state and while severe weather can occur at any time of year, spring is the most active season.
Governor Cooper said. ” Now is the time to prepare for the severe weather that often comes in the spring. Know the risks, stay alert to weather reports and most importantly, have a family emergency plan in place to keep you and your loved ones safe.”
Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills Wednesday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. to practice their emergency plans.
Test messages will be broadcast on radio and TV via the Emergency Alert System and over National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios.
“Participating in the tornado drill is a great way to practice what to do when severe weather strikes,” Governor Cooper said.
Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips:
- Develop a family emergency plan so each member knows what to do, where to go and who to call during an emergency.
- If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you.
- Know where the nearest safe room is, such as a basement or interior room away from windows.
- Know the terms: WATCH means severe weather is possible. WARNING means severe weather is occurring; take shelter immediately.
- Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle. Make sure to include a 3-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water.
- If driving, leave your vehicle immediately to seek shelter in a safe structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge.
- If there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area.