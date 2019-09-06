Governor Cooper urges residents to continue to shelter in place

(WNCT) Gov. Roy Cooper urged people in Northeastern North Carolina to continue to shelter in place and stay off the roads as Hurricane Dorian pounds the Outer Banks through the day.

“Look out for quick rising storm surge and flash flooding at the coast. Do not try to return home until your local officials have said it is safe to do so. We can not let our guard down,” Governor Cooper said.

More than 75 shelters remain open for those needing a safe place to stay. DOT reports ten primary routes are closed due to water or trees blocking the road. A bridge is reported out on NC 12 just north of Ocracoke.

Emergency management personnel are prepared to move supplies into the areas where the hurricane has passed and to conduct damage assessments where it is safe to do so. More than 500 National Guard personnel and 183 vehicles are beginning post-storm search and rescue, and 34 aircraft with more prepared to be activated as needed.