Governor Cooper visits Pizzeria Mercato to highlight business efforts encouraging vaccination

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper visited Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro to thank the owner, Gabe Barker, and employees for their work to help protect staff, patrons, and the community. The restaurant requires customers to show their vaccine card or a photo to dine indoors.

“When businesses and employers require vaccines, they are protecting their workers, customers, and communities,” said Governor Cooper. “Policies like these will get more shots in arms that in turn will boost our economy and get us more quickly to the end of the pandemic.”

Since implementing the vaccine verification policy, Pizzeria Mercato has seen an uptick in business. Patrons have commented that they feel safe returning to their favorite dining spots with measures like this in place.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have guided our approach to doing business based around the health and safety of our staff as well as our community. Our vaccination policy that extends to both our staff and guests is only a continuation of that approach to operating,” said Gabe Barker, owner of Pizzeria Mercato. “We are and will continue to be a neighborhood restaurant that values and prioritizes the well-being of our community.”

Last Wednesday, the Governor applauded businesses requiring vaccine verification for customers and employees and highlighted Live Nation’s decision to require proof of vaccination for all employees and attendees at performances hosted at their venues starting this fall. He also encouraged more businesses to implement similar policies to help keep people safe.

To date, North Carolina has administered over 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. 64 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 88 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over.

People can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Use NCDHHS’ online tool Find a Vaccine Location to find a nearby vaccine site. Call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.