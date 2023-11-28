LUCAMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pre-K class sits on the floor and listens to their teacher read a story, making a room full of young learners and teachers who show up to classrooms every day to educate students.

North Carolina State Governor, Roy Cooper, visited Lucama Elementary School in Wilson County on Tuesday. The school was recently recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for overall academic excellence.

“I think it’s important that we work to make sure that the kind of success that Lucama has enjoyed is spread across the state,” said Gov. Cooper.

After Monday’s deadly stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School, Gov. Cooper also spoke about safety measures that need to be in place at all schools.

“Southeast High School was such a tragedy. And we need to put at the forefront of making sure that our schools are safe,” said Gov. Cooper.

He said his office is working on supplying schools with safety tools and resources.

“It would be even better if the legislature would invest more in school guidance counselors, in mental health support, in making sure that schools have the equipment they need to keep them safe,” Gov. Cooper said.

The Governor said schools should be a place where everyone feels safe.

“We’re going to continue to work to make sure that happens,” said Gov. Cooper.