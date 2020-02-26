Governor offers reward for information related to damage to Hickory Police Department vehicles

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction o the person or persons responsible for the property damage and endangerment of public safety.

On Feberyat 14, the Hickory Police Department discovered that someone placed metal tacks at both the private and public entrances to the Hickory Police Department Headquarters.

As a result, the tires on twenty police vehicles were damaged and had to be removed from service until repaired.

In addition, ten civilian vehicles belonging to employees and members of the public had damage to tires.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator Tammie Johnson at (828) 261-2619, email tjohnson@hickorync.gov.