Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for Patriot Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11, in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“Today, we mourn those we lost twenty years ago on 9/11 and honor the brave first responders who made heroic sacrifices to save others,” said Cooper. “We will never forget them and their service to our country. Our prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders. Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.